Trump says tariffs to kick in against China

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says tariffs will go into effect against China.



The administration was scheduled to start imposing tariffs Friday on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports.



China has promised a swift retaliatory strike with an equal amount of tariffs slapped on U.S. goods.



Trump discussed the trade war Thursday with journalists who flew with him to Montana for a campaign rally.



Trump says tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese goods are set to take effect in two weeks.



He says additional taxes on China goods are likely.

