Vigil planned for mass stabbing victims in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Community groups and refugee organizations in Boise, Idaho, are planning a candlelight vigil and raising money to help victims of Saturday night's stabbing attack at a local apartment complex.



Police say the attack targeted children attending a 3-year-old girl's birthday party. Nine people, including six children, were stabbed, some with life-threatening injuries.



Thirty-year-old Timmy Kinner of Los Angeles has been charged with several felonies in connection with the attack. Police say he briefly stayed at the apartment complex but was recently asked to leave because of behavior problems.



Kinner is an American, but the apartment complex is home to many refugee families and refugees from Iraq, Syria and Ethiopia were among the victims.



A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Monday on the steps of Boise's City Hall. The International Rescue Committee and the Agency for New Americans were among the organizations launching fundraising campaigns to aid the victims.

