Walmart sells Texas family a Styrofoam graduation cake Video

PASADENA, Texas (WHTM) - A high school graduation party in Texas had almost everything: the guests, the cards, and a proud family. What it didn't have was a cake, at least, not a real one.

Marsy Flores told Houston television station KPRC-TV that Walmart lost her order for a two-tier graduation cake for her daughter but offered to give her another free of charge.

"There was a small blue one which is her school color, so I chose that one, and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture," Flores said.

Flores thought the party was back on track, but when they went to cut the cake that night, they realized it was Styrofoam underneath the frosting.

"I go to cut the cake and it was not budging," Flores said. "I was in complete shock."

When she took the cake back to Walmart, Flores says the store offered her a $60 gift certificate.

A Walmart spokesperson told KPRC-TV the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

"The matter has been resolved," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience."

"They can't replace the moment that we lost," Flores said. "It's a special moment and this is what we got for it. It was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice."