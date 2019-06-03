Winning $344.6M Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) — A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $344 million was sold a grocery store in North Carolina.

Officials say the winning $344.6 million ticket was sold at a Carlie C's IGA in Hope Mills, near Fayetteville. State lottery officials say it's the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing on Saturday to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Then he or she will have a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

The executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket and make sure it's in a safe place.