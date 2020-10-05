Nearly all Regal Cinemas in the U.S. to close temporarily

Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58 percent after it said it will temporarily close theaters in the U.S. and the U.K. because of the postponement of the latest James Bond film.
The decision was made because there is now a very short list of blockbusters planned that would attract customers during the pandemic.
Cineworld Group PLC said Monday that 536 Regal Cinemas in the U.S. will close on Thursday. Nearly 45,000 employees will be affected.
The company says that because major markets like New York are closed, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”
It is not known yet when the company plans to re-open the theaters.
