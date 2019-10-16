New $48-million cancer treatment center planned for Lancaster

East Hempfield Township, Pa (WHTM) – Work has started on a $48-million dollar cancer treatment center in Lancaster County.

Officials with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are building a proton therapy facility at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township.

The Medical Director of the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, Dr. Randall Oyer, said proton therapy is a newer form of radiation therapy meant to help treat cancer.

He said the treatment is seen as a less harmful in comparison to traditional radiation.

“The advantage is you give a very high dose targeted where you need it with very little collateral around the proton beam so there is minimal side effects or toxicity,” Oyer explained.

There are currently 32 proton therapy centers across the country, the closest to Harrisburg, in Philadelphia.

“It’s really important to be able offer cancer services close to home,” Oyer said.

Officials with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health expect the 8,000 square foot center to be open in the fall of 2021.