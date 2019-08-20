New addition at Kindergarten Academy for new school year

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction on a new addition at Kindergarten Academy has been underway for a year and a half, and staff say they’re very excited about all the new changes.

Come Wednesday, the halls will be filled with nearly 400 five- and six-year-olds for the first day of class.

“We have more classrooms, and with a growing population, it allows us to be able to do more things with the students,” kindergarten teacher Kiara Woleslagle said.

All kindergarteners in the Mechanicsburg Area School District have gone to Kindergarten Academy for 11 years now, but this new school year will be the first with a two-story addition, which includes district offices, a multi-purpose room, and nine new classrooms.

“The outdoor classroom spaces, the collaborative areas, the maker space, the media center, but it’s also allowed us to look at the seating for students in the environment, so we have lots of different types of flexible seating,” said Kathy Healey, Kindergarten Academy principal.

The new space is more than double the size of the original school, which served 282 students when it first opened.

“We had a committee study. Our district and the different buildings, and we needed to start here at kindergarten because obviously, we were feeling the crunch,” said Healey.

There are 20 total classrooms, with three to be used down the road to accommodate additional growth.