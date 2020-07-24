New app keeps co-workers, employers connected during COVID-19 pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a world with COVID-19, many people continue to work from home and haven’t seen their manager in person for months, or if they are returning to the office, there are wellness questionnaires or other paperwork they need to fill out before starting their day.

A businesswoman from Central PA teamed up with some fellow Penn State grads and software developers to launch a new app to help supervisors check in with their employees.

With over 15 years of experience working as a HR professional, Lisa Leath noticed a theme for any business: if you want to retain your talent you have to get to know them. Then, she thought of WorkTok.

“It’s meant to be a supplemental tool to ensure that your folks are feeling like they’re engaged, they’re respected, they’re being heard, they have a voice, they’re being recognized, and they feel a bit of empowerment,” she said.

Leath explained businesses can customize what they use the questionnaires, or “toks,” for, and any industry can use it, from hospitals to schools.

“We’re gonna have so much remote learning, principals staying in touch with teachers, teachers staying in touch with parents,” she said.

Here’s how it works. Whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly, an employee will get a reminder on their phone to fill out the “tok.”

“I answer the, we recommend five to 10 questions, submit it, and my supervisor turns around and gets a notification on their phone,” Leath said.

Leath said the goal is to build stronger relationships between employers and their workers.

“A lot of people love working from work, but a lot of people miss the office and miss the human interaction, and so this is kind of an app that fills the gap,” she added.

The co-founder hopes this app will make doing all of that simple.

“It just is a little bit easier than remembering, ‘Oh yeah. I’ve got to remember to do it,’ and then I have to send an email to the general manager and tell him I did it or I have to fill out a paper form, which is the absolute worst because it’s gonna get lost,” she said.

Any business can subscribe to WorkTok and be set up in about 15 minutes. For more information, visit worktok.com.