New ATF K9 has big paws to fill as he starts working in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new K9 is coming to the Midstate after ATF held a graduation in Front Royal, Virginia for arson detection K9s.

Handler Sgt. Rich Needham and K9 partner Rudy from Lower Paxton Township Police took part in the virtual ceremony after spending 6 weeks at the academy.

The 14-month-old Labrador Retriever started off in the Guide Dog Foundation Training, however, 7 months in, they realized it wasn’t the right fit.

“They realized that Rudy had a real high drive and was pretty motivated and didn’t think he would be well fitted for the guide dog foundation,” Needham says.

On November 1, Needham, who is also Lower Paxton Township’s fire marshal, met Rudy, bonding as they finished 6 weeks of training.

“We do a lot of can work a lot of open field work, people search, every day is a training day for the dog,” Needham says.

Needham and Rudy are part of the Dauphin County Fire Investigative Team.

“There was a need that we felt an ATF ignitable liquid K9 would be invaluable for our team in Dauphin County. When Denny Woodring retired from the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office, that left a big void for fire investigation,” says Needham.

The pair will fill big shows and paws, this black lab is replacing another well know ATF yellow lab.

“Yes, he’s replacing Loki… Loki was the last ATF dog in Dauphin County. Handler, Detective Woodring was invaluable to Dauphin County and also the state of Pennsylvania.” Needham says.

Needham and Rudy will soon get to work, not only sniffing out fires in the Midstate but across the country as part of the ATF’s National Response Team.

“The training is just giving us the baseline for what we need to do with these dogs in giving us the foundation,” says Needham. “After graduation, it’s going to be on us to keep building on that foundation to keep the dog’s skills up and even to get better. The sense of smell that they have through this training, I have a great appreciation for them now it’s absolutely amazing, how these dogs work.”