New center for endometriosis care in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new resource in the area to help women with endometriosis has just opened up in Hershey.

The new Penn State Center for Endometriosis and Female Pelvic Pain opened the beginning of September and is focused on collaborative care.

“It’s one in ten women. In women of reproductive age, it can be one in seven,” said Dr. Gerald Harkins, Director of the Penn State Center for Endometriosis and Female Pelvic Pain.

Those odds for women with endometriosis are worrying. Among those with the condition is Jessica Knouse, a patient of Dr. Harkins.

“It’s hard to self-advocate when you feel like the whole world doesn’t know what you’re going through. So my experience is going from a place of not knowing what was wrong with me, and to having a full, complete, comprehensive understanding of how I can deal with this disease, how it can be treated, and what I can do, as a patient to continue living a full life,” said Knouse.

That’s the reason Dr. Harkins created the Penn State Center for Endometriosis and Female Pelvic Pain in Hershey.

“Women on average go undiagnosed for 6 to 10 years, from the time they complain of symptoms that are absolutely endometriosis-related,” said Dr. Harkins.

The new center at Penn State is a virtual resource for women, tying different specialties together for solutions that treat all aspects of the disease.

“They were able to give me treatment options that I felt could benefit my life,” said Knouse.

Two years of painful symptoms and five surgeries later, Knouse says her quality of life is much better following her diagnosis with endometriosis in 2012

The center’s new website will be up and running in a few months.