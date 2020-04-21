New COVID-19 deaths reported in Bradford, Tioga County, PA

(WETM) – Five deaths have been reported in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, and two deaths have been reported in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, according to the state health department.





Each county had previously only reported one death prior to Tuesday.

There are currently 15 positive cases in Tioga County and 31 in Bradford County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34,528 cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.