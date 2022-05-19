PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – COVID-19 therapeutics, specifically Molnupiravir and/or Paxlovid, are now available at all GIANT and Martin’s in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

These COVID-19 medications must be prescribed by a healthcare provider.

The therapeutics will be free of charge regardless of insurance status, and are the only orally administered products to help mitigate COVID-19 symptoms.

Molnupiravir and Paxlovid are the only COVID-19 medications that are being distributed at retail pharmacies.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all GIANT and Martin’s pharmacies for adults 18 and older (ages 12-17 require parental consent). No appointments are needed.