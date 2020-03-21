New curbside healthcare service for both pets and people in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –One of those life-essential industries that need to stay open is healthcare.



That includes healthcare for pets too. Annville-Cleona Veterinary Associates is just taking extra precautions to keep contact to a minimum.

Non-essential services and surgeries have been canceled, but Annville-Cleona is still open with a new curbside service for both pets with appointments and for people picking up supplies like food and medication.



Practice Manager Kathy Bell says they’re doing everything they can to make everything as normal as possible for staff and seamless for clients as well. Like Sunny, who came in Saturday to have her swollen eye checked out, she was sent home with medication and will be just fine according to doctors.

“It was just very convenient and I’m just very happy to be able to get in and the experience was great,” said dog owner Megan Bergonzi.

The way it works is when you get to the vet’s office call or text from outside and a technician will come outside and get your pet for you. The doctor, will call you on your cell phone and ask you some questions about your pet. Once the doctor has finished with the diagnosis they bring the pet right back to you.

If you don’t want to wait in your car, you can call ahead to drop your pet off and a doctor will call you when they’re ready to be picked up.

