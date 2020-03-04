New Esports facility unveiled in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A new esports facility officially opened Wednesday at Lebanon High School, which will help expand their tournaments. The esports club plans to eventually host four teams at the same time for games. Right now, they play other teams remotely.

“They have to adapt on the fly and adapt and strategize, and these are all important 21st century skills, and modern skills for the workforce that really translate,” said Shawn Canady, Chief Information Officer, Lebanon School District.

With the rise in popularity of esports, Lebanon is doing more than just jumping on board. The high school’s new esports facility was a former storage room and is now complete with 24 ergonomic chairs and high end computers, but that’s not all.

“We have our own fiber optic run that goes down to our main distribution facility, which means we have the highest speed connection we could possibly get,” said Canady.

The new space is all thanks to grants from the state, the Emerald Foundation, and scholarship money.

“It helps us improve our game play, because of how well it runs, and since we’re all sitting right next to each other, it help us communicate better,” said Jeyliany Weir, president of the esports club.

Lebanon High School’s esports club has been around for about a year and with its new digs, that means big plans for the future.

“We’re one of the few facilities where we’re able to bring other teams here to compete and that’s something we’re really hoping to do,” said Canady.

Right now, the esports club is halfway through its spring season of League of Legends. Overwatch starts in the fall.