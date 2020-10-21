New Franklin County study finds increased need for firefighters

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As Pennsylvania’s population rises, the number of firefighters is going down.

Franklin County just released its emergency services study, which lasted about a year and a half. It found that the county needs to hire and retain significantly more firefighters, as the county’s population grows by more than 3% every year compared to about 0.8% on average for the rest of the state.

Firefighting is in Shippensburg Fire Chief Randy O’Donnell’s blood.

“It’s the passion and the drive. I mean, I enjoy it, I love it, I grew up next to the fire house and it just became a part of who I am,” said O’Donnell.

But lately, that passion doesn’t seem to last as long for others.

“What I’m experiencing just in my community, we’re only lasting 5 to 7 years,” said O’Donnell.

It’s a problem Franklin County’s emergency services study found, and plans to fix. Response times in the county are still within national standards.

“Franklin County’s kind of like a yellow light. We’re not in the critical condition yet, but we want to try and build for the future,” said O’Donnell.

Franklin County’s study lays out 16 points to do just that.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on recruitment retention. There’s a lot of emphasis on how to build bridges between local government and the fire departments. Before, the fire departments, we did a good job of just running everything,” said O’Donnell.

According to the state, since the 1970s, Pennsylvania had as many as 300,000 fire/EMS volunteers, and last year, found that that number could be as low as 38,000.

This week, the state Senate approved bills to boost fire and EMS services throughout the Commonwealth. House Bill 1673 would help with several things, including grant and loan programs and recruitment. House Bill 1838 would increase funding to the emergency medical services operating fund by about $11 million every year.