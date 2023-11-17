(WHTM)– New Hope Ministries is filling a big need for Thanksgiving.

On Friday, thousands of pre-qualified families picked up ingredients for a turkey dinner at New Hope centers in Dover, York Haven, Mechanicsburg, and Lemoyne. This is a team effort, with businesses, churches and civic groups providing donations.

It’s one small impact at a time that are making huge waves of impact on our community to be able to give that to families this time of year and just provide that blessing to them,” Dover Center manager Victoria Ernest said. “We’re so glad that we can offer that.”

New Hope Ministries will continue handing out meal boxes Saturday.