Police and investigators hope the forensic images curated by a Smithsonian forensic anthropologist and NCMEC Forensic Artist will help identify the girl.

NCMEC’s Director of Communications said in a prepared statement, “Please take a moment to look closely at this face. This little girl needs your help. If you don’t recognize her, you can still help by sharing her image.”

Sgt. Alfred White and the Opelika Police Department continue to investigate. the case surrounding the Jane Doe.

Previous investigations and bone assessments determined she had been abused, malnourished, and neglected for years. Apparent abuse to her left eye was discovered, leaving her blind and scarred. Sgt. White shared the importance of these findings with the NCMEC.