New immigration regulations to be implemented

WASHINGTON – President Trump has recently formed an agreement with Guatemalan officials to regulate the number of migrants coming to the United States.

The ‘H-2A’ visa program would allow Guatemalan workers to legally work in the United States.

The program is one that provides work to immigrants to combat a shortage of domestic workers in agriculture.

Strathmeyer Christmas tree farm in York County was the first company in the state to use the H-2A Visa Program.

President of the farm, Gerrit Strathmeyer, said he relies on Mexican migrants in his fields with each worker going through a rigorous background check before taking a position in the U.S.

However, Stathmeyer said there is a still a void, one that Guatemalan workers could fix. Thursday, Guatemalan ambassadors toured mid-state farms that could potentially bring on Guatemalan workers.

The Ambassadors said they were pleased with the working conditions and pay.

There are 1.3 million Guatemalan workers hoping to come to America for work. 60 percent are eligible and could arrive on Pennsylvanian farms in a matter of months.