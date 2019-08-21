New Jersey woman and two children reported missing, endangered

Gloucester Township, N.J. (WHTM) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman and her two children and believe they could be in Pennsylvania.

Avery Millwood

Imahnee Millwood

Kimyvette Brown



Ford Escpae

PA Registration: KXS 7804

The Gloucester Township police department say Avery Millwood, 9, Imahnee Millwood, 14, and their mother Kimyette Brown ,31, were last seen driving a 2017 Dark Blue Ford Escape with PA Registration KXS 7804.

Brown and the children are possibly in the area of the 4300 block of North Franklin Street in Philadelphia, but police are putting people in Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties on alert.

Police believe they are at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Brown or the Millwood children should call 911 or Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.