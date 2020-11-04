New law protects victims of sexual assault at school

Students leave Lewis and Clark High School at the end of classes Friday, March 13, 2020, in Spokane, Wash. To protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all public and private schools in districts across the state closed, starting Tuesday, March 17 through April 24. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — On Tuesday Act 110 of 2020 was signed into law to protect young victims of sexual assault against the possibility of having to attend school with their attackers.

This legislation, sponsored by Senator Scott Martin (R-13), will require schools to remove any student convicted of sexual assault against another student enrolled at the same school.

The school district will now be required to expel, transfer or reassign the offending student to another school or educational program, ensuring that the offender is not educating in the same school building, transported on the same school vehicle or allowed to participate in the same school-sponsored activities as the victim.

“Young sexual assault victims should never be put in a situation that forces them to see or interact with the person who attacked them at any moment,” says Martin. “I am thankful that this law will provide the peace of mind for these young survivors to know that they can attend school safely without that kind of threat looming around every corner.”

The new law will go into effect in 60 days.

