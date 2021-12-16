New member sworn in on Dauphin County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The newest member of Dauphin County’s court-appointed special advocates was sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

Janice Mazzitti of Elizabethtown is a retired social worker who wants to continue her work within the community. She will now serve as an advocate for abused or neglected foster children in the Midstate.

“For me, what was important, is that I’m going to be helping a child hopefully find a permanent residence,” Mazzitti said. “Being able to support that child and making sure that the decisions that are made for them, support them.”

Dauphin County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) help children by watching over them and being an advocate for them. CASA makes sure kids don’t get lost in the legal and social service system. Volunteers stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

For more information about the program and if you would like to apply, click here.