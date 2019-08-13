New middle school opens with new technology on Monday to students

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Next Monday is the first day of classes at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, opening with a new building to all students.

Today is the 6th grade and new student orientation, and tomorrow when all teachers start their return.

1,325 students look to be bustling the fresh halls of Good Hope Middle School. The new Mountain View Middle School is 100,000 square feet larger than prior and has been in the making for several years now.

“I’m so excited to meet all my new students, and I think the fact that they’re coming to a new building, they’ll be extra excited to start middle school too,” said 6th grade Language Arts teacher Taylor Williams.

“We have some flexible learning spaces. We have some outdoor classrooms. We have a pretty neat area in our cultural arts, creative arts area, like a big maker space,” said Jeff Hosenfeld, principal at Mountain View Middle School.

In addition to the new furnishings around the school, there are now 3D printers and more windows and natural light.

“We’ll be using laptops this year. We’ve had carts in the past. This year, each student’s going to be issued a laptop to be used during the day. In addition to that, we have interactive whiteboards,” said Hosenfeld.

Security is as important as ever as Good Hope implemented new protocols and other local districts taking note of for their respective future planning.

“The same general district protocol that we have in all of our buildings. It’s certainly a top priority for us,” said Hosenfeld.