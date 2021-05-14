New options, traditional favorites available at Greek Fest drive-thru this weekend

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Greek Fest in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County is back. The annual event at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is a drive-thru this year.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday and Saturday.

Many people love walking around browsing the options but to be safe, attendees will stay in their cars this year.

There will be two tents and four lines. Attendants will be given a menu to mark off what they want.

Cash and credit will both be accepted.

Volunteers have been in the kitchen for days making pastries. Many of these recipes — handed down from generation to generation.

Organizers have added more family favorites, like honeypuffs, egg lemon soup and rice putting.

Those who want to stay in the comfort zone will be satisfied too; there will be tons of the traditional pastries, stuffed grape leaves and all of the other popular treats.

“A lot of the regular foods that make the spirit of the Greek culture come alive, and we’re honored to bring it to you again this weekend,” said Dimitri Zozos, the mayor of Greek Fest. “There’s a lot of pride in our community. It’s our 49th straight year.

Planning is already underway for next year’s 50th anniversary of Greek Fest. Organizers are hoping to have a big, normal celebration.

This year, some of the proceeds go to the church and to various nonprofits in the community.