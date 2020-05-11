New park coming to Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A new park is coming to the Midstate. Upper Allen Township commissioners purchased a 60 plus-acre horse farm on McCormick Road along the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Commissioners will hold open forums over the next year to get input from residents about how they’d like to see the land used.

“Organized youth sports, baseball fields, softball fields, lacrosse fields and that’s really important because we have really good programs in the township, but then there’s a need for passive recreation for our senior citizens, things like theme parks, walking trails,” said Ken Martin, Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners President.

As for how long it will take for all of the land to be transformed, we’re told there’s no specific time frame, but it will likely take several years.