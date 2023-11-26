(WHTM) – A new veteran’s affairs report shows a rise in veteran suicide after a 2-year decline.

According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released this month, in 2021, the suicide rate among veterans increased for every age group except those over 75 years.

“My first thought is…it’s an unfortunate scenario,” said Air Force Veteran Tyler Patterson.

Their data shows 6,392 veterans died by suicide in 2021. That’s 114 more veteran suicides than in 2020.

Noting this was the first full year of the pandemic which led to financial strain, housing instability, anxiety and depression levels, and barriers to health care. Which are all associated with an increased risk of suicide.

“We have a lot of veterans coming back from war the last 15, ten years, a lot of combat veterans, a lot of horrible things that we’ve had unfortunately been involved with throughout the world. The Middle East specifically,” said Patterson.

Patterson was active-duty Air Force for six years. He was stationed in Germany.

“One deployment to the Middle East. We went to kind of flew all over the Middle East,” said Patterson.

Patterson admits he struggled mentally after serving our country, reaching out for help.

“What really helped me was the aspect of the outdoor therapy…getting outside and just relaxing. And that got me the lead to having conversations with other veterans, and I think that’s a kind of a big help,” said Patterson.

The report says more than 60% of veterans who died by suicide in 2021 were not seen in the Veteran Affairs Health Care System in 2020 or 2021.

“Veterans sometimes don’t necessarily want to talk to somebody who’s not a veteran because they feel that they don’t understand their situation and what they’ve seen,” said Patterson.

Patterson wants to remind his fellow soldiers that it’s ok to ask for help.

“Nobody’s going to fault you for reaching out for help,” said Patterson.

When releasing the report, Veteran Affairs shared some steps taken to save lives.

Since 2021, Veterans Affairs launched a shortened veterans crisis line number, resulting in a 12.9% increase in usage of the crisis line. Dial 988, then press 1.

Distributed more than 400,000 gun locks because the report shows that 72% of veteran suicides involved a firearm in 2021.

Also, offering no-cost suicide prevention care, plus a few other initiatives.