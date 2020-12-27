New strain of COVID-19 in Canda, first found in the UK

(WHTM) — Officials in Canada have confirmed the first two known cases of a new strain of COVID-19 that was first found in the UK.

The Province’s Associated Chief Medical Officer says that the cases are a couple from Durham region, just east of Toronto.

The couple has no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

The new variant is believes to spread more easily and faster than the original version of the disease but is not believed to be more deadly.

