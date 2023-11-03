(WHTM)– The push from gas to electric isn’t just happening in car dealerships anymore it’s come to lawn care stores, too.

The Group Penn Environment released data that says gas-powered lawn equipment released the same amount of carbon as 6 million cars in 2020. Advocates say electric lawn equipment is quieter and better for the environment, but some are skeptical.

“Electric is becoming more popular, but again it has its limitations in its runtime. As long as you don’t need you know day usage a lot of the electricity will serve our community very well,” said Bryan Sheldon, Owner of Kerry Ace Hardware.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Penn-environment says that in 2020, Pennsylvania ranked 4th worst in the country when it comes to emissions from garden equipment.