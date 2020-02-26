New WellSpan travel clinic

LEBANON COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) – Traveling abroad? WellSpan is now offering a travel clinic in Lebanon County for all your health needs. If you’re traveling overseas, the clinic will give you appropriate immunizations.

It also offers prescriptions, as well as safety tips, targeted to your specific destination. The clinic is located at WellSpan Occupational Health on Russell Drive.

“We even give you checklists of what to take with you, like a first aid kit, or what things to pay attention to, what to look for when you’re traveling, how to be cautious and careful with your medications, how to really take care of yourself,” said Diane Harlow, manager of Employer Based Wellness Services.

The travel clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.