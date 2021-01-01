New year means new laws for Pennsylvania, including delivery robots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a number of new laws going into effect across Pennsylvania in 2021.

Pennsylvania is now the 19th state to raise its minimum age for buying tobacco products, you now have to be 21 to purchase them.

There are new laws ending child marriage, cracking down on human trafficking, expanding the health screenings for newborns and expanding the vision requirements for children attending schools to protect children in Pa.

There’s also a new law aimed at second chances, individuals with criminal records can now only be denied employment if their conviction is directly related to the profession they wish to perform.

This year delivery robots are legalized, so now robots weighing up to 550 pounds without cargo and traveling up to 12 miles per hour can roam sidewalks to deliver goods in urban and suburban environments.

The state’s steer clear law has changed, the “move over law” will take effect so drivers will have to move over to another lane when approaching an emergency response area and if they can’t they have to slow down to no more than 20 miles per hour or they will be fines and get points on their license.

Two new laws go into effect in response to the killing of George Floyd, they’re aimed at strengthening police training and requiring mental health evaluations and keeping records on why officers leave police agenices.