New year, new toll prices: PA Turnpike increases toll prices this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A 6 percent toll increase is set to take effect Sunday, Jan. 3 just after midnight after it was approved back in July.

This increase is for all E-ZPass rates systemwide and for the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE rates that had been established before the March 2020 conversion to All-Electronic Tolling (AET) at six locations:

Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66)

Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576/Southern Beltway)

Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border)

Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border)

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376)

Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit Tolls (I-476/Northeastern Extension)

This increase was primarily driven by the PA Turpike’s annual transit payments of $450 million to PennDOT as mandated by Acts 44 of 2007 and 89 of 2013.

In July the Commission also approved new TOLL BY PLATE rates at all other toll facilities that were converted to AET in Mark, including the 6 percent increase along with an additional 45 percent increase over the 2020 cash rate for TOLL BY PLATE motorists.

“The new TOLL BY PLATE rates offset the higher costs the Commission incurs to process the toll, mail the invoices and collect payment — a pricing approach used by tolling agencies across the nation to cover the cost of administering AET systems,” PTC CEO Mark Compton says. “This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to administer, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb those costs.”