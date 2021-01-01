New Year’s Eve shooting in Chambersburg leads to arrest

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday night a man was shot at 987 Wayne Ave in Chambersburg.

When officers arrived at the scene the victim was no longer present, he had been dropped off at the Chambersburg Hospital then flown by helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment.

An investigation revealed the shooter, Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim, was known to the witness.

Chambersburg Police Officers went to an address previously connected to Rahim where the suspect fled from the rear door of the residence.

With the assistance of the Pa. State Police officers were able to apprehend Rahim shortly after he fled the residence.

Rahim was transported to the Franklin County Jail for criminal attempt homicide in addition to a previous warrant held by the Chambersburg Police Department for a similar crime.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 717-264-4131.