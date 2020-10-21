Newly released White House report on jobs in Pa.

A newly released report from the White House looks at President Trump’s jobs plan for Pennsylvania and how the current administration compares to former President Barack Obama’s.

According to the White House report, the Obama administration suppressed fracking, increased regulations, slashed the defense budget, and raised taxes. Democrats say that is simply not true.

The White House report lays out how it believes President Trump has helped the economy, specifically Pennsylvania’s, by cutting taxes and supporting the creation of thousands of new jobs.

“The Trump tax cuts really helped everyone in the state. The real median household income went up significantly,” said Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

“The growth of jobs in the Obama administration far surpasses the growth of jobs in the Trump administration,” said Democratic Pa. Senator Vincent Hughes.