Nintendo will release a new handheld game system

Nintendo announced that they are releasing a new and smaller version of their Nintendo switch called the Nintendo Switch Lite!

It’s designed as a less expensive alternative to the original console. Also is going to be a handheld device that is portable and not connectable to your television. If you are wondering where the Joy con controllers are, they are already built in.

The weight of the Lite will be must lighter but still have the sturdiness that the switch had. The screen will be 5.5 inches compared to the regular switch. The battery life has improved and a D-pad instead of directional buttons.

The price is going to be $199.00 dollars when it is released. That’s $100.00 dollars less than its original predecessor.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be released on September 20th.