“No, we’re not going to close,” says Highspire restaurant owner about decision to defy Gov. Wolf’s dine-in order

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Sixteen Midstate restaurants were named by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday as businesses that continue to operate dine-in services, despite being closed down by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that went into effect on Dec. 12.

Cafe 230 in Highspire was on the previous week’s version of that list after they faced a crossroads: follow the order and potentially lose money or defy it, possibly landing them in a legal battle with the state.

Co-owner Shelby Reitz said they made their decision after feeling like they never had one at all.

“It was not the time to do this to Pennsylvanians across the board,” Reitz said.

The Department of Agriculture visited Cafe 230 days after the Governor’s order banning dine-in services on Dec. 14.

“I said, ‘no, we’re not gonna close down dine-in. So, they issued us a closure order,” Reitz said.

The restaurant continued dine-in until Dec. 24.

“This had no political stance whatsoever. This was just a, ‘this is what we need to do for our family and our business,” Reitz said.

They relented after Christmas and are now sticking to take-out, which cleared their name from the state’s list.

“Financially, it made more sense to just suck it up for these four or five days that we’re open than to go spend thousands of dollars to go to court and fight for something that we really shouldn’t even have to fight for as Americans,” Reitz said.

That fight feels more like a sucker-punch for Reitz. Businesses had options for PPP loans during the first shutdown.

“It’s not fair because there isn’t any financial aid, and he was closing us off two weeks before Christmas,” Reitz said.

The Department of Agriculture told us once restaurants comply with the order, they can reopen, but Reitz warns, customers on both sides of the political fence are fed up.

“When they’re trying to shut down a business, it’s not just hurting the business owners themselves, it’s hurting the patrons, as well,” Reitz said.