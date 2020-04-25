Nonprofit hands out free vegetable seeds for families to plant victory gardens

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is offering bags of free vegetable seeds for people to plant their own gardens.

each bag comes filled with a variety of seeds, from squash to tomatoes to peas. You can either plant it all yourself and feed your family or help somebody else.

Milk and Honey Farms typically grows and provides vegetables for the military share at the Central Pennsyvlania Food Bank, Bethesda Mission and elsewhere.

The non-profit also gets a lot of donated seed.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Executive Director Tim Wallace knew he could help.

A veteran himself, he thought of the World War II victory gardens, where families grew their own vegetables to help with the war effort and feed their own families.

The coronavirus is a different type of war many are fighting, one where a lot of people are struggling to put food on the table.

A master gardener on the non-profit’s board helped put together the bags based on nutritional value.

Wallace have given out close to 1,500 of them for families in Dauphin County to make their own victory gardens.

“It is open to pretty much anyone in need who wants to do this because everybody’s going to be affected by some type of food crunch in the months ahead,” Wallace said.

