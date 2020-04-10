Nonprofit working to provide internet access to students

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – According to the President of the Steinman Foundation, Shane Zimmerman through all of Lancaster County there are large numbers of families who do not have access to the internet.

“Our estimate was somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,500 families that didn’t have access to the technology they needed to do the learning from home,” Zimmerman said.

That issue is highlighted now that Governor Wolf has closed schools for the rest of the academic year and online learning is becoming more apparent.

“We know there is this digital divide,” Zimmerman said.

The Steinman Foundation is allocating $100-thousand to fix the divide.

Executive Director of the Lancaster STEM Alliance, Sandy Strunk said it’s money that will be well used.

“There’s already a divide and in the face of COVID-19 it’s not just a divide, it’s the Grand Canyon,” Strunk said. “We owe it to our community and to as many kids as possible have access to education.”

The Steinman Foundation and the Lancaster STEM Alliance is working with technology coordinators in each school district to identify students who might benefit and to see how they can help them.

“The diversity, equity and inclusion issues can’t be overestimated,” Strunk said. “The kids that don’t have internet access are going to be left behind.”