BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

The News & Observer reported that 54-year-old Michael Todd Hill was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday for the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020.

She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Prosecutors said Hill confessed to killing Graham.