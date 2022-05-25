SWATARA TWP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The national formula shortage aught the attention of a Dauphin County nurse. She decided to offer to pump extra breast milk for other moms’ babies.

Mom and nurse Katie Ibberson said the stories she’s been reading about the formula shortage and moms struggling to feed their kids are what pushed her to help. She saw it as a call to action.

“It wrenches my heart, it truly does,” she said. “I can’t imagine how scary it is to look at the store shelves and not see any of the formula your baby needs.”

Ibberson has three kids, including a 9-month-old boy. She said she has been lucky with feeding her kids.

“I’m a breast feeding mom, I’ve been breastfeeding since 2015 straight through all my pregnancies,” she said.

However, Ibberson saw other moms struggling. Her background is in pediatric nursing, so she knew she had to help.

“It just really struck my heart because as a nurse, I know how important it is that babies are fed,” she said.

Ibberson says her youngest son has started eating some solid food, so she has some extra breast milk.

“I can pump an ounce or two after he’s done feeding and that adds up very quickly,” she said.

Ibberson has decided to donate it to anyone who needs it. Ibberson took to Facebook to let fellow moms know.

She said this is about helping others, an example she wants to set for her kids as well.

“My kids watch a lot of PBS and Daniel Tiger and it always says look for the helpers,” she said.

Ibberson has not donated any milk yet. While people have reached out to her, she said some moms need specialized milk like dairy-free or gluten-free.

Right now, she is trying to stay as healthy as possible

“I have been alcohol-free, I don’t smoke, I don’t eat lunch meat. There’s a lot of things I restrict from my own diet so that I can make the best breast milk for my baby and hopefully somebody else’s if I can help them,” Ibberson said.

When someone needs help, she wants to be ready.

“If I could just help one person alleviate their fears of being able to feed their baby, I would love to do that,” she said.

Ibberson said after her Facebook post, many other moms reached out to her wanting to help in the same way. She hopes she can connect as many people as possible with moms who need help.