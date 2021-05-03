Nurses to hold vigil at State Capitol to remember coronavirus victims, advocate for Patient Safety Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nurses have scheduled a vigil at the State Capitol Monday to memorialize the more than 25,000 patients who died from coronavirus in Pennsylvania. They’ll also be advocating for changes to avoid more deaths in the future.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nurses are set to lay out 1,000 white roses on the Capitol steps, each representing 25 people lost to COVID-19.

The Nurse Alliance of Pennsylvania will also be reflecting on what it considers the failures that led to the loss of life, including unsafe staffing, inadequate equipment and profit-driven health care.

The health care workers will be joined by Representatives Tom Mehaffie and KC Tomlinson to discuss the Patient Safety Act.

House Bill 106/Senate Bill 240 calls for safe staffing standards with the goal of improving patient care.

Those at the vigil will be demanding state lawmakers set a hearing for this bill to get it through the legislative process.

As of Saturday, the official coronavirus death toll in the Keystone State was 26,253.

In addition to the roses, there will be banners, written remembrances and mementos displayed, all to show the victims of this pandemic are not being forgotten.