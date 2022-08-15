ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State manufacturing activity plummeted in August, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Empire State Manufacturing survey report shows that general business conditions declined 42.4 points to end up at -31.3.
Each month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its report on current manufacturing conditions. The last time manufacturing activity was this low was April 2020 at -78.20, right after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Manufacturing also declined to around -32 in 2009 during the recession.
For the Empire State Manufacturing survey report, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveyed about 200 manufacturing executives in a variety of industries in New York, typically the president or CEO. About 100 responses were received.
Current conditions
General business conditions represent the overall status of the manufacturing industry. However, respondents are asked about a series of categories where they can indicate whether activity increased, decreased, or stayed the same.
|Category
|July index
|August index
|Change
|New Orders
|6.2
|-29.6
|-35.8
|Shipments
|25.3
|-24.1
|-49.4
|Unfilled Orders
|-5.2
|-12.7
|-7.5
|Delivery Time
|8.7
|-0.9
|-9.6
|Inventories
|14.8
|6.4
|-8.4
|Prices Paid
|64.3
|55.5
|-8.8
|Prices Received
|31.3
|32.7
|1.4
|Number of Employees
|18
|7.4
|-10.6
|Average Employee Workweek
|4.3
|-13.1
|-17.4
Future conditions
Respondents are also asked about how they think these conditions will be in the future, specifically looking ahead six months. “The index for future business conditions came in at 2.1, suggesting that firms were not optimistic about the six-month outlook,” said the report.
|Category
|July index
|August index
|Change
|General Business Conditions
|-6.2
|2.1
|8.3
|New Orders
|0
|14
|14
|Shipments
|7.2
|18.7
|11.5
|Unfilled Orders
|-22.6
|-4.5
|18.1
|Delivery Time
|-9.6
|-12.7
|-3.1
|Inventories
|-1.7
|-6.4
|-4.7
|Prices Paid
|43.5
|49.1
|5.6
|Prices Received
|28.7
|43.6
|14.9
|Number of Employees
|22.5
|30
|7.5
|Average Employee Workweek
|-9.6
|-10.9
|-1.3
|Capital Expenditures
|16.5
|12.7
|-3.8
|Technology Spending
|12.2
|10
|-2.2
To see the full report, you can visit the Federal Reserve Bank of New York website.