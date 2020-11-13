Nyes Road/Devonshire Heights Road Intersection in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, Set to Open This Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are advised the Nyes Road/Devonshire Heights Road intersection in Lower Paxton Township is scheduled to open tomorrow, Saturday, November 14. The intersection has been closed and a detour in place since spring for a safety improvement project that included the realignment of the northern leg of Devonshire Heights Road with the southern leg of the road.

Traffic will be controlled at the intersection by a temporary four-way stop, which will remain in place until traffic signals can be installed in January. Right turns from Devonshire Heights Road onto Nyes Road will be in a yield condition.

Advance warning signs will be in place alerting motorists of the four-way stop. Motorists should approach the intersection with caution.

Single lane closures may be needed to complete remaining work.

In addition to the realignment of the northern leg of Devonshire Heights Road, the project also includes the installation of a new traffic signal, a culvert replacement from just south of North Highlands Court to just north of M Street and the installation of new stormwater, sanitary sewer, and gas lines.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,847,905 project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

