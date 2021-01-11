Officials focus on security for upcoming Inauguration Day after Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In less than 10 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president. Authorities are bracing for protests in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

“The three branches come together, you’re outside both from the ground and the air. There is a lot to worry about,” said Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, head of the congressional committee overseeing the Inauguration.

Blunt says after last Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, security will be a lot tighter.

“Frankly, the government is probably more vulnerable at that moment than almost any other moment,” Blunt said.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s asking for additional federal help.

“To protect the district of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experience at the Capitol,” Bowser said.

Bowser says she’s requesting the coordination of all federal agencies to assist with the preparations, including daily intelligence and threat briefings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“We will do everything we can possibly do as we do every four years to ensure that nothing does go wrong,” Blunt reiterated.

Biden’s inaugural committee says crowds are expected to be a lot smaller with many of events happening virtually, including a parade across America highlighting the theme “America United”.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) says he hopes Americans use the moment to come together.

“It is going to be a historic moment — one our nation needs to celebrate,” said Cardin.

President Donald Trump said last week he will not be attending.