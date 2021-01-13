Officials: Space heater believed to be source of fatal fire in Carbondale, Pa.

CARBONDALE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a space heater is believed to have started a predawn fire that claimed the life of a woman in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Fire crews in Lackawanna County responded to the Carbondale home shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday and reported heavy flames coming from the building.

Coroner Tim Rowland said 58-year-old Rose Marie Boyles was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said her son and his family were able to escape from the neighboring duplex.

State police and Carbondale officials said the fire was ruled accidental and is believed to have started from a first-floor space heater.