OHIO, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID vaccine lottery in Ohio is over and it did not do quite as well as the state had hoped.

Ohio was the first state to hold a lottery, offering to anyone who’s vaccinated a $1 million cash prize and a full college scholarship given out once a week.

The vaccination rate did go up, but Ohio did not meet its goal of 50% of r4esident receiving at least one shot. They are, however, at 47%.