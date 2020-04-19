Oklahoma City bombing 25th anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Today marks the 25th Anniversary of the deadly Oklahoma City terror attack.

168 people, including 19 children, were killed in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building April 19, 1995.

Several hundred more people were hurt.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the attack and was later executed by lethal injection.

This year most memorial events were canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the annual reading of names was pre-recorded, along with remarks by political leaders.