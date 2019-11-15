“On fire” Rock Lititz jobs give students a look into the live industry

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Some careers are metaphorically hot, others, like some in Rock Lititz, are literally on fire.

On Thursday, students from 25 colleges flocked to companies inside Rock Lititz, which specializes in live entertainment.

“It’s all very exciting,” sophomore at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Zachary Donnachie said. “You don’t get to see this kind of side things a lot.”

Students were given a behind the scenes look at Rock Lititz and the companies inside, who help bands put on spectacular shows all over the world.

“I knew there had to people in the background doing this kind of stuff,” Donnachie said.

Students were shown how stages are built and videos are played in the world’s largest venues.

Rock Lititz general manager Andrea Shirk said jobs inside their companies involve different aspects of science, technology, engineering, and math. She believes careers in the live industry are growing.

“While we have our roots in concert touring you’ll see a lot of work is broadly in live events, corporate product launches, sporting events, the Olympics, and bringing the Pope to the United States,” Shirk said. “That kind of entertainment never goes away.”