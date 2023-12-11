(WHTM) — On September 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered, and World War 2 was over.
Even before the war was over, world leaders were looking towards the future. From April 25 to June 26, 1945, Representatives from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to hammer out a charter for a new international organization. The charter they drafted was ratified on October 24, 1945, and the United Nations came into being.
The UN’s long-term goal – help prevent another World War 2 from ever happening again. The short-term goal – repair the damage World War 2 left in its wake. Millions and millions of people were now refugees, displaced from their homes either because they were fleeing war or had been expelled or deported from their homelands. Even for non-refugees, life in countries with trashed infrastructure wasn’t much better. Access to food, clean water, shelter, and medical care was sketchy at best.
Children suffered the most.
The UN Relief Rehabilitation Administration created the International Children’s Emergency Fund (ICEF) to deal with this crisis. On Dec. 11, 1946, a resolution of the UN General Assembly brought the United Nations Children’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) into being. The organization’s mandate – help all children regardless of which side of the war their countries had been on. As Maurice Pate, the first UNICEF Executive Director put it, “There are no enemy children.”
Originally tasked with relieving the suffering of children in postwar Europe, UNICEF quickly went worldwide. In 1953 it became a permanent United Nations agency. Officially it was now the UN Children’s Fund, dropping “international” and “emergency” but was still called UNICEF. (The name was already well established, and besides, it rolls off the tongue more easily than “UNCF”.)
Over the decades, the role of UNICEF has expanded into all parts of the world, and all aspects of child health and safety. According to the UNICEF website:
By the end of 1993, life expectancy in the developing world had increased by about a third since the end of World War II. Infant and child death rates have been halved, the proportion of children starting school has risen from 50 percent to 75 percent, and the number of rural families with access to safe drinking water has risen from just 10 percent to almost 60 percent.
Today UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories, working to provide services that protect and benefit all children. For more information about what UNICEF is doing, you can visit their website here.