One dead after crash on I-76 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Myerstown man is dead after a crash on the Pa. Turnpike, I-76, going westbound in Steelton Borough, Dauphin Co.

Pa. State Police say Kevin Hostetter, 36, and Jeffery Urena, 29, were both driving west in the center lane of I-76 in the area of mile marker 246.6. Hostetter, driving behind Urena, failed to slow down and struck the rear.

Hostetter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin Co. Coroner. Urena suffered no injuries.

PennDOT says the scene is clear and the detour has been lifted.