LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Lancaster on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Ocean Avenue at 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a victim who was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Bureau of Police said this was an isolated incident and that this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.