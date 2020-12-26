One dead in Franklin County car crash on Christmas Eve

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died in a car crash in Franklin County late Thursday night on Philadelphia Avenue in Greene Township, according to authorities.

The 46-year-old man drove into another lane and hit a street sign, light pole and then another car.

The victim died on the scene and state police have not released his name yet.

